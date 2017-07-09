KIT LAUNCH: Red socks are back as new Peterborough United home strip revealed

Peterborough United today (July 9) revealed their new home kit for the 2017-18 season.

Players Ricky Miller, Jack Baldwin, Junior Morias and Gwion Edwards modelled the kit at a special launch function at Serpentine Green Shopping Centre, Hampton.

The kit is on sale now with adult shirts priced at £43 and junior shirts at £32. It’s £20/18 for the shorts and £8 for the socks.

Posh will wear red socks this year in honour of the 1973-74 Division Four title winning side.

Mick George Ltd will again be the main shirt sponsor.

The BGL Group will continue to sponsor the shorts.