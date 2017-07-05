KIT LAUNCH: Peterborough United to unveil new kit

Peterborough United will launch their new home kit for the 2017-18 season on Sunday (July 9) at Serpentine Green shopping centre in Hampton.

Captain Jack Baldwin, summer signing Ricky Miller, Gwion Edwards and Junior Morias will take to the catwalk to model the kit.

First-team manager Grant McCann will be at the event to answer questions from fans.

The kit will be available to purchase on the day and club sponsors Mick George and Princebuild will be hosting activities including a ‘speed kick’ machine and a ‘target zone’ inflatable.

The event will start at 10am and finish at 4pm. The new kit should be unveiled at approximately 11am.