INTERVIEW: Tyler to make his mark in coaching role

Mark Tyler wants his coaching career to last as long as his playing days.

The Posh legend - a veteran of 788 first-team matches, 494 of them for his current club, in a 23-year career - has signed a two-year coaching contract at the ABAX Stadium.

Mark Tyler signs a Posh contract watched by manager Tommy Taylor.

But it’s not the end of his playing days. Tyler will concentrate on his coaching next season, but he will also operate at third-choice number one behind a sought-after senior ‘keeper and recent signing Josh Tibbetts. If required Posh could field Tyler in an emergency as a non-contract player.

“I’ve not given up on reaching 500 games for Posh!” Tyler (40) insisted. “But I’m happy to concentrate on my coaching career now. If it lasts as long as my playing career I’d be a very happy man.

“I was happy to play one senior game so to play close to 800 is amazing. My debut at the age of 17 at Birmingham involved Ian Bennett (a high-class former Posh ‘keeper) in the opposite goal and Barry Fry in the opposite dug out and there have been so many other memorable moments since then.

“I will stay fit and if Posh need me for an emergency I will be ready to play. At the moment I feel I could play competitively until I’m 50.”

Ian Bennett was in the Birmingham goal when Mark Tyler made his Posh debut in 1994.

Tyler’s first mission as a full-time coach is to help persuade Luke McGee to return to the ABAX on a permanent basis after a hugely-successful loan spell at Posh last season.

Posh want to take McGee on a free transfer with Spurs receiving a huge sell-on fee if there was a further transfer.

It’s not as forlorn a hope as many suspect.

“We moved quickly to get Luke last season when he became available,” Tyler added. “And he was outstanding for us. Considering he’d hardly kicked a football in a competitive game - the goalkeepers are encouraged to throw the ball at all times in under 23 Premier League football - he was excellent.

“Of course we would love to have him back and we are working hard to make it happen. Luke wants to come back so we just have to wait and see if Spurs will let him come.”

Posh have completed their backroom team for next season as former player David Oldfield has accepted the role of assistant manager to Grant McCann. Oldfield has also agreed a two-year deal after replacing Lee Glover towards the end of last season.