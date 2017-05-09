INTERVIEW: Thrilling times ahead for Danny and Peterborough United

Danny Lloyd can’t wait to excite Peterborough United fans.

The 25 year-old recruit from National North League side Stockport County - his manager was former Posh boss Jim Gannon - is so keen to impress everyone involved at his new club he is even looking forward to pre-season.

“I wish it was July 1 tomorrow,” Lloyd insisted. “There can’t be a player more looking forward to pre-season training in the country than me. That’s how desperate I am to start my Football League career.

“It’s a big change for me and I’m going to have to work really hard to make an impact, but I’ve always had confidence in my ability.

“I’m very direct, very fast. I don’t like to take a step back. I just keep running forward as I want to make things happen. I like to play one-twos.

“I get very frustrated in games when I’m not involved and I won’t be changing my style even though I’m moving up a few levels.

“I can promise hard work at all times.”

Lloyd has completed a tour of non-league clubs having played for Southport, Lincoln, Tamworth, Fylde and Stockport before joining Posh.

He will now give up his job as a business development manager to concentrate on his football.

“I like to think I’m improving,” Lloyd added. “I played 50 games for Stockport last season so I reckon I’m pretty fit already and ready to benefit from the fast-feet sessions and conditioning I will receive at Peterborough.

“It was an easy decisoon for me to make once I’d spoken with the manager. Everyone knows what Peterborough United are about and what they’ve done for non league players.

“I enjoyed my job and I’ll miss the company I worked for, but I won’t miss people not turning up for meetings and I won’t miss my laptop not working when I’m trying to process a massive order!”