INTERVIEW: The sulkers are not welcome at the ABAX

Experienced centre-back Steven Taylor has compared the current Peterborough United squad favourably with some Newcastle United teams of the past.

Taylor made over 250 first team appearances for the Magpies in a 14-year stay at St James Park.

Posh defender Steven Taylor congratulates goalscorer Jack Marriott at Southend. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

But his first experience of life in the lower divisions has been entirely positive. The 31 year-old has managed to play every minute of the current League One campaign despite the fitness fears of some fans when he signed a two-year contract in the summer.

“It’s been exciting for me,” Taylor announced. “It’s new, but it’s been very enjoyable. The players have accepted me as have the fans and the gaffer has been spot on.

“The training is hard and I get no special treatment. I’ve had a big smile on my face since I signed.

“We have a good team as well and the attitude is great as we showed at Southend on Tuesday (October 17).

“When I was at Newcastle there was a tendancy for players to sulk when we had a bad run. That would have a negative effect on the team’s morale.

“Players would hide and not want the ball, but that’s not the case here.

“Everyone wanted to get on the ball at Southend and when we got going we played some good stuff going forward. We would have won on another day as their goalkeeper was outstanding.

“We also battled hard defensively against very tough opponents. We had players putting their bodies on the line.

“We are good enough to go up. The attitude has stayed positive even when we lose games. The gaffer must take a lot of the credit for that. The lads have bought into his way of doing things.

“Since I’ve been here, I’ve often heard this team tends to fade after Christmas, but hopefully we’ve already had our blip and we will get back to winning ways..

“We’ll take the draw at Southend and move on. You could see our confidence coming back.

“If we can re-produce the energy we showed in that game we will soon start winning matches.

“You never know we could look back at the point from Southend later in the season as a very good one.

“We’re hungry for wins though and we will chase one this weekend at Scunthorpe (October 21).”