INTERVIEW: Taylor wants to be part of something special and his manager thinks he can be

Peetrborough United manager Grant McCann was thrilled with new signing Steve Taylor’s club debut.

Taylor played for an hour as a centre-back in Saturday’s (July 29) 5-1 friendly win at League Two Cheltenham.

The 31 year-old had signed a two-year contract earlier in the week following a dozen years at Newcastle and much shorter spells at Portland Timbers in the United States and Ipswich in the Championship,

“Steven looked very comfortable, I was very pleased with him,” McCann stated, “His experience shone through. Nothing got past him down his side of the pitch and he was very calm on the ball.

“Steven will be great for this team.”

Taylor is confident he can be a great asset to a Posh team with their eyes on promotion from League One. He wants to be part of ‘something special’.

“As a young kid I only wanted to play for Newcastle,” Taylor admitted. “I thought I’d stay there for ever.

“But I want to be a first-team regular rather than a bit-part player. I want to look forward to my football and be part of something special.

“I spent a month in Tenerife working on my fitness and I hope it pays off.

“I want to crack on and play as many games as possible.”