INTERVIEW: Skipper can’t wait for the chance to soothe the pain

Peterborough United skipper Jack Baldwin insists his team can’t wait to soothe the hurt suffered during last weekend’s 4-1 home defeat by Oxford United (September 30).

Baldwin and co delivered a dismal second-half display as they completed back-to-back defeats for the first time this season.

Posh defender Jack Baldwin in action against Oxford. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

It was a shock to the system of manager Grant McCann and Baldwin admits the players were just as surprised and disappointed.

They intend to take their frustrations out on managerless Gillingham, the team next-to-bottom of League One, when they clash at the ABAX Stadium on October 14.

“It was a bad day at the office,” Baldwin admitted. “We were good in the first half, but there was real disappointment with what we produced in the second half.

“The criticism we received was completely fair. We will take it on board and move on as quickly as possible.

Former Posh defender Gaby Zakuani (right) will be in action at the ABAX Stadium on October 14.

“We were all kicking ourselves after the game.

“We’re professionals and we were disappointed in how we played.

“But we were all hurting on personal levels as well.

“We wanted to apologise to all the fans who sat and endured that second-half performance.

“There were a few home truths spoken after the game and they were fully justified.

“But the best teams come through spells like these and that’s what we will do.

“We have had a good start to the season, but we won’t let things drift along.”

Posh only conceded eight goals in their first eight League One matches, but they have let in nine more in their last three games.

Posh remain League One’s top scorers with 21 goals from 11 matches.

October looks a tough month for Posh who also travel to improving Southend (on the 17th) and to promotion fancies Scunthorpe (21st) before hosting unbeaten leaders Shrewsbury (28th).

Beating Gaby Zakuani’s Gillingham will therefore be crucial. The Gills sacked manager Adrian Pennock after a slow start to the campaign.

Posh, who are currently fourth in League One, can drop a maximum of three places tomorrow (October 7).

Rotherham will move above Posh with a win at Rochdale as will Scunthorpe if they avoid defeat at home to Wigan. MK Dons will go past Grant McCann’s men if they win by an unlikely six goals against third-placed Bradford City!