INTERVIEW: Shephard happy to join McCann’s flock

Liam Shephard has emerged from a three-week Posh trial with a two-year contract.

But the 22-year-old right-back won’t be relaxing now his immediate future is settled.

Posh manager Grant McCann talks tactics with Marcus Maddison.

A first-team start when Posh host Plymouth on the opening day of the League One season on August 5 is his new goal.

“I’ve enjoyed my time with the club and I felt I was doing well, but it’s always at the back of your mind that you don’t yet have a contract,” Shephard said. “It’s a relief to get it sorted, but there’s no way I’m going to relax. I need to kick on now and get into the first team.”

Shephard has 72 Football League appearances to his name from three separate loan spells with Yeovil.

He’s a right-back by trade, but he will probably have to learn a new position as Posh are expected to play with three centre-backs and two wing-backs this season.

Shephard is expected to make his home debut against QPR on Saturday.

“Right-back or right wing-back is my favourite position,” Shephard added. “But I’ve played as a right-sided centre-back in two friendlies so far. I’ve never played in that position before, but it’s gone okay for me. I’m having to get used to the role pretty quickly.

“Obviously the standard of opposition improves now so it’s a different challenge for us all, but our aim is to win promotion from League One so we have to be able to compete against good Championship sides.

“I’ve joined a very positive dressing room. It’s also a very loud dressing room with some strong characters, but that’s a good thing.

“I’ve played a fair few Football League matches, but not as many as some in the squad. I’m always willing to learn from those with more experience, but everyone at the club has made me feel very welcome from the day I arrived. Going to Spain with the squad was a big help.

“The gaffer wanted to me to travel so we could see how each other worked and I love the intensity he brings to training and to matches.

“I wanted to sign for the club from the minute I arrived here so I’m delighted it’s finally gone through.”