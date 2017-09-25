INTERVIEW: Morias loved the heart-stopping finale supplied by his brother.

Practice has made perfect for two-goal Peterborough United hero Junior Morias.

The 22 year-old set up a thrilling 3-2 home win over League One title favourites Wigan Athletic on Saturday (September 23).

Junior Morias has just scored his first goal for Posh against Wigan. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

The victory was completed by strike partner Jack Marriott in a dramatic finale at the ABAX Stadium, a player Morias described as ‘a brother’ after the game.

Morias revelled after he was switched to a deeper role behind a front two of Marcus Maddison and Marriott.

“It was a brilliant game and my heart nearly collpased with joy when Jack Marriott stuck away that winner,” Morias enthused.

“It’s great to win games like that and great for me to score some goals.

Posh goalscorers Jack Marriott and Junior Morias have a hug after the latter's first goal against Wigan. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

“We work on our shooting every day. We shoot from different positions and that practice paid off in a big game against a tough team.

“The gaffer asked me to play a bit deeper in the second-half and I was happy to do that for him. I always do as I’m told!

“I’m just dedicated to helping this team win and our togetherness got us through another hard game here. We worked so hard for each other.

“We were robbed in the game before (Morias had a late ‘goal’ controversially ruled out for offside at Walsall), but we had a great week in training.

“I was thrilled for Jack to score the winner. We get on great on and off the field. We have a special bond. He’s like a brother to me.”

Morias has now scored four Posh goals this term. Marriott has seven although he has lost the League One top scorer spot to Kieffer Moore of Rotherham who netted twice in a 5-1 rout of Rotherham on Saturday.

Posh are at bottom club Oldham tomorrow (September 26) when Morias will be expected to partner Marriott up front.

Fellow striker Ricky Miller missed the Wigan match because of illness.