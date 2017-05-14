INTERVIEW: Miller can’t wait to pull on the blue shirt of Peterborough United

Pulling on the blue shirt of Peterborough United will be one of the highlights of new striker Ricky Miller’s career.

Miller’s arrival at the ABAX Stadium on a free transfer after a spectacular season at Dover has been well received by the Peterborough public.

Ricky Miller scores for Luton against Tranmere.

It’s been a long, winding road to Posh for Miller who has played locally for Stamford, Spalding and even Bretton FC in the Peterborough Sunday Morning League. He’s assured of huge personal support when he finally makes his club debut.

“I’ve wanted to play for Posh for a long time,” Miller admitted.

“I used to watch the team and I can remember supporting them when they won the League One play-offs.

“I knew Posh were interested in me in January so I was delighted when they came back for me at the end of the season.

Ricky Miller shoots for goal for Luton against Brighton.

“I’m thrilled they’ve committed to me and that I’ve committed to them. I wanted to get the move done early so I can concentrate on getting ready to play.

“It’s a great move for me. I know loads of people in the city and many of them are fans and season ticket holders.

“It will be surreal putting the blue shirt in for the first time and making my first-team debut, but I can’t wait for it to happen. It will be a highlight of my career for sure. I’ve had two great seasons at Dover, but they were one of only a couple of part-time clubs at that level so this is a big step-up. But I don’t see how I won’t improve with the facilities and training now available to me.

“Posh are known for their development of non-league players so it will be interesting to see where the move takes me.”

Miller’s only experience of the Football League is two League Two starts and 12 substitute appearances for Luton Town in the 2014-15 season.

He scored one goal against Tranmere in a 1-0 win. He also scored an FA Cup goal against Newport.

Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony revealed last week that he’d already turned down a bid of £250,000 for Miller from an unnamed League One club.