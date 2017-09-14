INTERVIEW: Maddison has become a marked man

Peterborough United star Marcus Maddison has become a marked man in League One.

But the 23 year-old star of the squad insists his new-found happiness and patience will help him cope with unwanted attentions from roughhouse defenders.

Erhun Oztumer playing for Walsall at Posh last season.

Maddison, who delivered a transfer deadline day boost to the cub’s supporters by signing a new contract, scored one and created the other goal in a 2-0 win over MK Dons at the ABAX Stadium on Tuesday (September 12) which helped Posh back into an automatic promotion slot.

“I’ve been man-marked a lot this season,” Maddison stated. “It can be frustrating because I just want to get on the ball as often as possible and this makes it a bit more difficult. I’m taking the attention as a compliment though.

“It helps that I’m more patient this season. I’m also a lot happier and enjoying my football.

“The fans have been great with me since I signed the new contract. I’d like nothing more than to help bring them success this season and I believe it can happen. We have one thing on our mindand that’s to win promotion back to the Championship.

“That’s why I signed a new contract and I am convinced we have the players to make it happen.

“We are a different team this season. We have so much attacking pace now and that’s something that helps my game. I know I can hit early balls over the top of defenders and there’s a good chance one of my team-mates will get on the end of it.

“We showed that against MK Dons. Once we took the lead and the game opened up we started to pick them off.

“It was a good game to play in and I’m really loving playing here at the moment.

“We are a close group on and off the field. We stuck together after we lost at the weekend and we will stick together all season.

“Goals and assists are my thing, but we have many other dangers in the team now.”

Maddison is looking forward to meeting up with a Posh threat of the past on Saturday (September 16), but playmaker Erhun Oztumer’s participation is in some doubt as he picked up an injury in a 5-1 defeat at Rotherham on Tuesday night.

“Erhun is a great player and a big friend of mine,” Maddison added. “We had some good times together on and off the pitch at Peterborough.

“I enjoyed playing with him and it’s good to see him doing well at Walsall.

“Walsall away is always a difficult game, but we will go there with confidence. We’re playing well and we will go there to win.”

Posh boss Grant McCann believes Maddison is playing with greater discipline this season.

“Everyone knows the quality Marcus has,” McCann enthused. “He’s making things happen for us, but he’s also working hard for the team.”