INTERVIEW: Humble Peterborough United have their feet on the ground

Jack Baldwin insists he’s skippering a humble set of Peterborough United players who won’t get carried away by early-season success.

The Posh captain was in outstanding form during Saturday’s (September 2) 0-0 draw at Doncaster, a result that kept Grant McCann’s unbeaten and top of League One.

There is growing optimism Posh are going to push hard for promotion this season, but Baldwin is not thinking that far ahead.

“It’s been a good start, but none of the players are getting too far head of themselves,” Baldwin stated. “We are a very humble set of lad. We are very grounded.

“We are determined to have a successful season, but we know we have to perform week in, week out over 46 matches, not just five.

“We do have an excellent spirit though. We are going to do more stuff together off-the-field as a squad this season which should help us stay together on the field.

“It was a tough game at Doncaster. We didn’t play our best, but we worked hard and battled hard against a good side.”

Baldwin is thriving with the added reponsibility that comes with the captain’s armband.

“To be honest nothing really changes for me,” Baldwin added. “There is added pressure, but I thrive on that. It’s important I bring more consistency to my performances this season and I’m happy with the way I’ve started the season.”

Posh are next in action at home to last season’s losing League One play-off finalists Bradford City on Saturday (September 9).

Striker Ricky Miller is available for that match having completed his six-match suspension.