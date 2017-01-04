INTERVIEW: Humble Morias promises hard work and plenty of shots on goal

New signing Junior Morias is ‘humbled’ by the opportunity to play in the Football League with Peterborough United.

The 21 year-old striker was a surprise starter in Monday’s (January 2) excellent draw at League One promotion contenders Scunthorpe United. He’d been training with Posh and playing in their reserve team before he formally signed when the January transfer window opened.

Recent Posh signing Junior Morias.

Morias signed a two-and-a-half year deal after Posh agreed an undisclosed fee with National League South side St Albans City.

Morias teamed up in the second-half at Glanford Park with Lee Angol. The pair had been team-mates at Boreham Wood.

“I’m humbled by the opportunity to play for such a great club,” Morias said. “I will always be grateful to them for giving me the chance to play in the Football League.

“I believe that anything is possible if you work hard enough and that will be my approach here.

Lee Angol in action for Posh at Scunthorpe. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

“I take people on and I get shots on goal and if my partnership with Lee Angol clicks anything will be possible.

“Me and Lee have a bond. I didn’t show it, but I got quite emotional when he came on to the pitch to join me.

“I was delighted to make my debut, but even happier that we managed to get a very good away point.

“It was a difficult game, but there is a lot of spirit in the squad.

“I promise everyone I will work hard for my team and my family.”

Morias is cup-tied so ineligible for Sunday’s FA Cup tie at Chelsea.