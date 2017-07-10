INTERVIEW: Friendly off the pitch, but lethal on it

New Peterborough United signing Danny Lloyd believes good relationships off the pitch will help the team on it.

Lloyd made a stunning impact on his first Posh appearance in Saturday’s (July 8) 4-1 win at National League South side St Albans, scoring direct from a free kick within three minutes of his arrival as a second-half replacement.

Posh striker Tom Nichols in action at St Albans. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

But it was Lloyd’s link-up play with fellow attacking players Ricky Miller and Tom Nichols which impressed onlookers, including manager Grant McCann.

Lloyd said: “It went really well between the three of us. I get on well with Ricky and Tom off the pitch and that definitely helps when you’re on the pitch together. I room with Ricky and I play golf with Tom.

“Our movement was really good. I couldn’t wait to pull on a Posh shirt and I enjoyed it.

“It was great to start with a half-decent personal display. I’ll have bad games in the future, but I wanted to start pre-season well.

New Posh striker Jack Marriott could make his club debut at Nuneaton. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

“I spent 30 minutes after each training session on free kicks and penalties when I was part-time and I’ve stepped that up now I’m full-time.

“Pre-season is important for fitness and to dust the cobwebs off as far as playing matches is concerned.”

McCann was delighted with the impact of his new signings, Lloyd and Miller, but also went out of his way to praise the contribution of Nichols.

“Tom’s movement was excellent and his runs helped Ricky and Danny get enough space to cause St Albans problems.”

McCann is again expected to play two separate teams for 45 minutes apiece in tomorrow’s friendly at National League North side Nuneaten Borough.

New striker Jack Marriott and right-sided player Harry Anderson could feature at Nuneaton after missing the St Albans fixture.