INTERVIEW: Four goals in three games, but Morias is yet to peak for Peterborough United

Two-goal Junior Morias hasn’t reached peak form or fitness yet.

The 22 year-old striker scored both goals in Peterborough United’s 4-2 defeat at the hands of QPR in yesterday’s (July 15) friendly at the ABAX Stadium.

Junior Morias converts his first Posh goal against QPR from the penalty spot. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

That makes it four goals in three summer appearances for Morias. He has a goals target this season, but he won’t be revealing what it is. Morias scored four times in 20 appearances (seven starts) for Posh last season after moving to the club from non-league St Albans in January.

“I never tell anyone my targets,” Morias said. “I have them, but I keep them to myself.

“It’s a good feeling to score obviously, but for me it’s about being ready fitness-wise and form-wise for the first game of the League One season.

“That’s what we are all aiming for. The most important thing for me yesterday was not my goals or the result, it was getting another 60 minutes under my belt.

“It’s been a very positive atmopshere since day one. I’m loving it here. It’s my first proper pre-season for three years and I’ve had to make sacrifices to get ready for it, but they are sacrifices I’m happy to make.

“Everyone at the club is hungry. I’ve played alongside Tom Nichols, Ricky Miller and Danny Lloyd now and they are all good players. I was with Tom yesterday and we just worked so hard for each other.

“There’s no selfishness between us. Whoever is best placed will take the shot at goal and that was me yesterday.”

Morias was impressed with the Posh team spirit yesterday. There were some physical challenges flying around in the early stages and Posh skipper Jack Baldwin stepped in to protect under pressure team-mates.

“That shows we are all in it together,” Morias added. “Jack is our captain and our leader and he will defend the rest of us if there’s trouble.

“It was certainly a competitive game yesterday which is all good.”

Posh host Ipswich in another two-hour friendly on Tuesday (July 18). Plymouth are the visitors to the ABAX Stadium for the first League One match of the season on August 5.