INTERVIEW: Forrester on his ‘failed’ captaincy and his goals target for 2017-18

Chris Forrester believes losing the Peterborough United captaincy will be a blessing in disguise.

Midfielder Forrester admits he struggled to cope with the role, particularly when his own form dipped in the second half of the season.

Jack Baldwin will skipper Posh in the 2017-18 season.

Central defender Jack Baldwin will lead Posh in the 2017-18 season, starting with the opening friendly of the summer at St Albans on Saturday (July 8).

“Jack is a magnificent player and he will be an even better leader,” Forrester stated. “I’m sure under his guidance we will have a great season.

“I failed as a captain. I tried my best and I enjoyed parts of the job, but I became lost in the role as the season wore on.

“My own form wasn’t good after January and a few of my team-mates also lost form at the same time.

“Things just spiralled out of control. I just couldn’t find the ingredients to get me going again.

“I started trying things on the pitch that just wasn’t me, like shooting from 40 yards. Even the simple passes were going astray.

“But I’m glad I gave captaincy a go. I gave it my all, but I’m looking forward to looking after myself this season.

“In the long-term the experience of captaincy will do me good. I feel comfortable as a League One player, but the best players maintain their form for the whole season and I didn’t do that.

“I’m hopeful I will do a lot better this season. The squad looks strong and the arrival of Michael Doughty, the experience of Anthony Grant and the form of Callum Chettle at the back end of last season means there is great competition for midfield places.

“The way we are going to play this season should give me even more licence to go forward which is good for me as I want to improve my goalscoring record.

“”I’ve only scored six goals in two seasons here which is woeful. I am aiming for 10-15 goals next season.

“Training in Spain has been tough as I don’t enjoy the heat, but it will be good to get back playing again this weekend.

“I needed the rest after playing 50 matches last season, but I’m back doing something I love.

“Pre-season games are all about fitness and getting ready for the start of the competitive season.

“You can’t beat the buzz of the first Football League game.”