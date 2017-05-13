INTERVIEW: Danny boy belongs in League One

Latest Posh recruit Danny Lloyd believes he belongs in League One.

The 25-year-old recruit from National North League side Stockport County - his manager was former Posh boss Jim Gannon - accepts plenty of hard work lies ahead following a jump of three divisions, but he has great confidence in his ability.

Posh director of football Barry Fry (right) with chairman Darragh MacAnthony.

“I improved as a player last season,” Lloyd stated. “And I know I can improve again. I’m made up to get this opportunity, but it’s one I think I deserve.

“I’ve always believed I was good enough, but I won’t be taking the opportunity lightly. I want to grasp it with both hands.

“I’m very direct, very fast. I don’t like to take a step back. I just keep running forward as I want to make things happen. I like to play one-twos.

“My game is all about goals, shots and assists.

Posh are trying to sell Shaquile Coulthirst.

“I get very frustrated in games when I’m not involved and I won’t be changing my style even though I’m moving up a few levels.

“I can promise hard work at all times, but I really feel I belong at Football League level.”

Meanwhile Posh director of football Barry Fry is spending much of his time on the phone, but getting rid of the unwanted players is not proving to be easy.

Posh have effectively made 11 players available for transfer including star men Marcus Maddison and Michael Bostwick.

The others who have been told they can leave the ABAX Stadium are Shaquile Coulthirst, Brad Inman, Adil Nabi, Michael Smith, Jordan Nicholson, Jerome Binnom-Williams, Hayden White, Lee Angol and Luke James.

Posh have to sell before they can sign any more players, according to Fry.

“We’ve done brilliantly to get the deals sorted to bring Ricky Miller and Danny llloyd to the club so quickly,” Fry stated.

“But that’s typical of the chairman who has backed his manager even though we now have too many players at the club.

“It’s up to me to get rid of the players we don’t want and it won’t be easy.

“Clubs don’t want to pay wages before they have to so I’m not expecting too much more activity in the near future.

“I’m trying though. I’m on the phone constantly trying to create interest. There has been some, but nothing concrete.

“It’s been stressed to the players on the transfer list they need to leave as most of them will play no part next season.”

The first-team squad is due back for pre-season training on July 1.