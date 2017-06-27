INTERVIEW: Bond spies a perfect platform at Peterborough United

New Peterborough United goalkeeper Jonathan Bond believes he has the perfect platform from which to re-launch his career.

Bond (24) was a highly-rated ‘keeper at the start of his professional life at Watford before he moved to Reading for an undisclosed sum in 2015, but 66 starts since his pro debut in 2011 is a modest return.

Bond, who played youth football for Wales before switching international allegiance from Wales to England in time to win an under 21 cap, spent time on loan at League One rivals Gillingham at the start of last season, a spell ruined by a groin injury.

But he’s fully fit and raring to go at his new club.

“This opportunity is just what I need right now,” Bond told the official Posh website. “And I’m grateful to the club for providing it.

“I’ve just turned 24 and I need to play games regularly. Moving this early is perfect as well. I have time to bed in and get to know the lads.

“I’ve been a bit a bit unlucky up to now so I can’t wait to get started and to play regularly

“It’s a great set-up here and I like the way the manager wants to play. I like to play out from the back. It’s the way Watford and Reading like to play as well.

“Goalkeepers are always evolving. We practice a lot with the ball at our feet now.

“I worked with (goalkeeping coach) Mark Tyler at Watford briefly and he’s another reason wny I decided to come here.

“It’s a really positive club. They’ve made me feel at home already.”

Bond will fly out to Spain with the rest of the Posh squad tomorrow (June 28).

Posh are away for a week before playing their first friendly of the campaign at St Albans on Saturday, July 8.

Friendly programme

Saturday, July 8 v St Albans (away).

Tuesday, July 11 v Nuneaton (away).

Saturday, July 15 v QPR (home).

Tuesday, July 18 v Ipswich (home).

Saturday, July 22 v Deeping Rangers (away).

Saturday, July 22 v Lincoln (away)

Tuesday, July 25 v Wolves (home).

Saturday, July 29 v Stamford AFC (away).

Saturday, July 29 v Cheltenham (away).