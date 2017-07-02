INTERVIEW: Ambitious Doughty has joined the right club

New Peterborough United signing Michael Doughty believes he has joined a club that matches his own ambitions.

Doughty (24) insists winning is his number one priority. Playing with style and a swagger are just a bonus on top of three points.

New signing Michael Doughty (left) playing for Swindon against Posh last season.

Posh signed the midfielder from QPR for a nominal fee after chasing him all summer. The Peterborough Telegraph revealed Posh’s interest back in May.

“When I considered all the facts it was an easy decision to make,” Doughty told the club website. “Football is all about winning for me. Peterborough do play a style of football that suits me, but a big factor in me coming here was the ambition of the chairman and the manager. Our common goal is wanting success. You should ask my girlfriend how much I hate losing.

“I know the club well having played against them a few times when the calibre of player at the club always impressed me.

“I grew up the QPR academy and I’ll take some great memories from the club with me, but you have to make tough decisions in life and it was time for me to move on and start a new chapter.

“I will be looking forward from now on and I have some decent experience of League One.

“What I know is that it will be a long, gruelling season and strength in depth will be vital.

“I also know the biggest clubs don’t always have the most success. Just looke at Fleetwood last season. They showed you can create a culture that breeds success.”

Doughty scored on successive visits to the ABAX Stadium in two separate loan spells at Swindon Town. The Welsh age group international started just six times for QPR’s first team.

Posh boss Grant McCann believes he has signed a player who is a quicker version of himself!

McCann said: “We have been working on this signing for quite a while, so I am delighted to get it over the line. Michael has got a lot of experience of playing at this level. He performed week in, week out for Swindon and up until November last year, I think he was involved in pretty much all of the goals that they scored.

“He is a left-footer, so that will bring a bit of balance to our midfield as well as competition for places. He likes to get on the ball and try and dictate the play and he likes to get forward into the box, like he did against us for Swindon last season.

“I said to the chairman that I see similarities in Michael to how I played. He has probably has a bit more pace than me, but that is not hard. He is someone who hates losing and he brings a lot of quality to the squad.”