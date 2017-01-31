INJURY NEWS: Bostwick blow for Peterborough United

Peterborough United have suffered a massive injury blow as defensive hardman Michael Bostwick faces a month on the sidelines with a broken jaw.

Bostwick suffered the injury during the 4-0 home defeat by MK Dons on Saturday (January 28) following an accidental collison with a visiting player.

On loan Posh defender Dominic Ball will probably start at Port Vale.

Bostwick completed 90 minutes and trained yesterday, but he was sent for an x-ray today (January 31) which revealed the extent of the damage.

Posh boss Grant McCann said: “Michael took an elbow to the jaw early in the game. It was an accident and typically he carried on and finished the game. He trained yesterday, but he felt a bit sore so we sent him to get checked out and found out he’d suffered a bad break.

“It looks like he will be out for a month. Obviously it’s bad news as he’s a big player for us, but we will get on with it.”

Recent loan signing Dominic Ball will presumably return to the centre of defence as Jack Baldwin is still a week away from a return following his latest bout of knee surgery.

Andrew Hughes is fit to return for Saturday’s (February 4) League One game at Port Vale after missing the MK Dons match because of illness.