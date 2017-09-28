INJURY BLOW: Striker sidelined for four to five months

Peterborough United were dealt a massive blow today (September 28) when in-form striker Junior Morias was ruled out for four to five months with a thigh injury.

Morias was stretchered off on Tuesday night during the 3-2 defeat at Oldham Athletic and manager Grant McCann has confirmed the injury is far more serious than at first thought.

“Junior has ruptured his thigh and will probably be out for between four to five months,” said McCann. “He has another consultation on Monday and has been pre-booked in for an operation on Tuesday.

“It’s a massive loss for us but although it’s a big blow it gives others an opportunity to come into the team now,” said McCann.

“It’s really disapointing for Junior because he had started the season so well.

“But it gives others like Ricky Miller a chance. One door closes and another opens.”

Morias scored twice in Saturday’s 3-2 win against Wigan.