Peterborough United midfielder Jermaine Anderson has been rocked by a serious injury blow for the second season in a row.

The 20-year-old damaged knee ligaments during Saturday’s (September 10) 2-2 League One draw with Port Vale at the ABAX Stadium and is likely to miss the rest of the season.

Anderson suffered the same injury on his other knee last December and was out of action for eight months.

Anderson was substituted just before half-time of Saturday’s match.