HELP WANTED: Volunteer groundsmen required at the ABAX

Peterborough United are seeking two matchday groundsman at the ABAX Stadium.

The successful applicants must attend all of the home games, be reliable and have good common sense. The position will be assisting Daniel and his match day volunteers with tasks on the playing surface.

This can consist of dragging hoses and sprinklers, removing goals/lifting training goals,pitch repair work and divoting. Due to health and safety restrictions all applicants should be over 16.

Candidates should be free for Saturday afternoon and Tuesday night evening games. Hours are 1-5.15pm on matchdays and 5.30-9.30pm for evening games

Anyone interested in this voluntary position should either send a CV and a short covering letter to: ds.95@hotmail.co.uk

Or drop off a CV and covering letter to the reception at the ABAX Stadium in an envelope with ‘Matchday groundsman application’ on the front.

Closing date: Thursday, February 9.

Successful applicants will be notified the following day.

This position is voluntary, however you gain free admission to all games in the stadium as well as free parking at the ground.