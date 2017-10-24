HALF-TERM TREAT: Ground tours at Posh

Peterborough United will be laying on ground tours this week.

With youngsters across the city currently enjoying the half-term holiday, the club will be offering ground tours on Thursday October 26 with two different time slots available.

The first 45-minute tour, which will include access to the dressing rooms, boardroom, pitch-side and the chairman’s seat, commences at 2.30pm with the second tour slot at 3.15pm. The tour costs £5 for adults and £2 for children with a special price of £3 for foreverposh members and £1 for Junior Posh members.

To book a place on the tour, please visit www.theposhtickets.com or pop into the ticket office at the ABAX Stadium.

Marcus Maddison, Liam Shephard and Jermaine Anderson meanwhile will be in the Posh Club Shop from 4pm until 4.30pm on Thursday.