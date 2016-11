Peterborough United captain Chris Forrester has been nominated for the October goal of the month prize in League One.

Forrester’s well-timed run, top control, and a one-two with Tom Nichols, was followed by a composed finish in the 3-1 win against Bury.

Forrester is up against former team-mate Erhun Oztumer’s superb long-range chip for Walsall against Swindon and Matty Taylor of Bristol Rovers who finished off a fine team move in a 3-3 draw at MK Dons.