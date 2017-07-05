FUTSAL: Peterborough United are national champions

Peterborough United are the EFL Futsal Trust Programme national champions.

Posh beat Exeter 1-0 in the final with a goal from Kyle Gray after a great team move started by Tom Mucklin.

Posh beat Grimsby 2-0 in the semi-final final thanks to goals from Chris Keitly and Mucklin.

Posh had drawn 1-1 with Grimsby in the group stages with Gray on target.

A hat-trick from Antonio Jaquite and a strike from Tiago Nassunculo saw Posh to a 4-1 win over Southampton and a Nassunculo hat-trick and a Mucklin goal enabled Posh to pip Norwich 4-3.

Posh star Brandon Powell was player-of-the tournament.