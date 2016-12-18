FUTSAL: Chelsea are thrashed 8-1, Cambridge United are thumped 5-0

Peterborough United’s Futsal programme is going from strength to strength.

The city side recently took part in the Futsal Challenge Cup and won through to the knockout stages in February by claiming two wins and a draw in their three group matches in Birmingham.

Posh Futsal coach Michael Johnson (right) issues instructions.

Posh beat Plymouth 6-1 and Burton Albion 4-0 before drawing 2-2 with Birmingham City.

Star man Tiago Nassuncolo scored four goals with Anontio Jaquite and Christian Kielty claiming two apiece. Kyle Gray, Brandon Powell, Keith Mureza and Maverick Hollis also scored.

Nassuncolo and Powell currently train with the England Under 23 squad.

The Posh A team have also won their last four league matches to sit second behind Norwich City in their section of the National League. The club’s B team are fourth.

The A team have won their last four matches scoring 23 goals and conceding just five.

And Posh are no strangers to success. They’ve reached the national finals in three of the fours seasons they’ve been in existence.

Posh victims this season have included Chelsea (8-1), Leicester City (4-0), Stoke City (5-1) and local rivals Cambridge United (5-0).

Coach Michael Johnson said: “The form we are in at the moment is down purely to the player’s dedication and commitment to training and their classroom work.

“We have talent throughout the squad with some excellent first-year scholars coming in to boost the quality of the second years. Our ultimate target is to win the league which I think is achievable this season.”

Students accepted on to the Posh Fustal programme study a BTEC Extended Diploma in Sport.

Scholars can also study a variety of other A Levels if interested.

The scholars are based at the Mick George Training Academy and Futsal training and gym sessions are part of a personalised timetable.

Futsal players can earn trials with the Posh youth team.