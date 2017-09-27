FEATURE: The night London Road rocked from the rafters

Peterborough United manager Grant McCann reckoned the 3-2 success over title favourites Wigan was one of the best and biggest wins in his time at the club.

Here, Posh writer Alan Swann nominates his five top wins of the McCann era (he joined the club as a player in July, 2010). The only provisos were the games had to be thrillers, important and McCann had to be involved as player, coach or manager.

Posh 2

MK Dons 0

(League One play-off semi-final, May 2011)

Has London Road ever rocked as loudly as it did that night? I doubt it as the vast majority of the 11,920 (as usual the MK travelling support was pitiful) roared Posh onto Old Trafford.

Posh had been helped by some questionable refereeing in the first leg which they lost 3-2, but they were outstanding back on home turf from start to finish.

McCann, who scored in the first leg and would score in the play-off final, opened the scoring direct from a free kick before Craig Mackail-Smith’s second-half strike.

It was end-to-end until the end with a superb goal-saving tackle from Posh midfielder James Wesolowski among the highlights.

Posh 4

Cardiff 3

(Championship, October 2011)

Everyone remembers the 4-4 with Cardiff in 2009 (before McCann’s time), but what about this midweek classic against moaning Malky Mackay’s side?

Posh were 1-0 down early on, then 2-1 up after 24 minutes thanks to goals from McCann and George Boyd, then 3-2 down with 11 minutes to go.

Paul Taylor was sent on nine minutes from time and won an 87th minute penalty which ice cool McCann converted. Taylor then grabbed a winner with a terrific finish in added time with Mackay complaining bitterly about the lack of an offside flag.

Posh 5

Swindon 4

(League One, October 2010)

Craig Mackail-Smith scored twice in the first five minutes and Lee Frecklington made it 3-0 after 22 minutes, but two goals from David Ball and one from Matt Ritchie made it 3-3 before half-time.

Boyd fired Posh back in front, Charlie Austin equalised from the penalty spot before Posh finally won it with a 90th-minute own goal.

Breathless stuff and a typical game in Gary Johnson’s time as Posh boss as a superstar attack baled out a ropey back four.

Posh 4

Southampton 4

(League One, February, 2011)

This was a TV treat as Posh twice fought back from two goals down to claim a point from their League One promotion rivals.

It was a game of four penalties, two for each team, all converted including one from Lee Tomlin in the 90th minute to win Posh a valuable point.

McCann had scored from the spot earlier, but had been substitued before the second Posh spot-kick.

Mackail-Smith and Chris Whelpdale also scored for Posh while Rickie Lambert converted both Southampton penalties.

Posh 4

Notts County 3

(League One, January 2014)

Notts County were fighting for their lives at the bottom, led by a brilliant teenage on-loan midfielder in Jack Grealish.

County were 2-0 up inside seven minutes, but a red card for Ronan Murray changed the game. Nicky Ajose pulled a goal back before the break and when he and Britt Assombalonga fired Posh in front it looked game over, but Grealish struck to make it 3-3.

Ajose completed his hat-trick with a stunning finish five minutes from time to keep Posh on track for the play-offs.

*An honourable mention to Posh 5, Sheffield Wednesday 3 in League One in February, 2011.