FEATURE: Sweet success so far for Peterborough United’s M & Ms

Peterborough striker Junior Morias believes his partnership with Jack Marriott can become as lethal as the club’s famous ‘Mac Attack’.

The pair have scored four goals between them in two League One matches so far. There’s a long way to go before they can be considered equals to Craig Mackail-Smith and Aaron Mclean who scored 189 Posh goals between them, but the new boys’ start has been promising.

Former Posh strikers Craig Mackail-Smith (left) and Aaron Mclean.

Morias netted, after a pass from Marriott, in the 2-1 win against Plymouth on the opening day of the season.

And Morias set-up one of Marriott’s hat-trick goals in last weekend’s 4-1 win at Bristol Rovers (August 12).

Morias said: “Good strike partnerships are important if success is to be achieved.

“And me and Jack have started well. We hit it off in pre-season on and off the pitch. We are always talking football together and working on ways to get better.

“We are both very humble and we want each other to do well. We spend most of a game encouraging each other.

“We want to be like (Aaron) Mclean and (Craig) Mackail-Smith were at this club. We are the new ‘M’ men and we have (Ricky) Miller and (Marcus) Maddison as well.

“We’ve done well together so far. We’ve set up goals for each other, but it’s just a start.

“There’s a long season ahead.”

Marriott, speaking after the Bristol Rovers match, said: “We’re playing well going forward and I’m getting on well with Junior and Marcus.

“The best thing is none of us are in it for themselves. We want to help each other.

“If we see someone in a better shooting position, we will pass the ball to them.

“Individual glory means nothing to us.

“I was thrilled to claim the first Football League hat-trick of may career, but it was a great team effort at Bristol Rovers.”

Morias and Marriott should start up front for Posh in Saturday’s League One clash with Rotherham at the ABAX Stadium (August 19).