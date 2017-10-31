FA YOUTH CUP: Kanu is a surprise inclusion for Peterborough United

Have your say

Idris Kanu is the surprise selection in the Posh team to tackle Cambridge United in the first round of the FA Youth Cup at the ABAX Stadium tonight (October 31).

The 17 year-old has been a first-team squad member all season, starting two Checkatrade Trophy ties and making 10 substitute appearances in all competitions.

Left-back Lewis Freestone and midfielder Andrea Borg are others to start tonight with first-team experience.

Posh: Lewis Elsom, Aaron Hart, Lewis Freestone, Kyle Barker, Frazer Garner, Sam Cartwright, Harrison Burrows, Luke Strachan, Josh Davison, Andrea Borg, Idris Kanu. Substitutes: Ollie Shackelton, Mo Hamza, Jack Gurney, Mikkel Fosu, Harry Brookes.