FA CUP: Woking tickets go on sale to Peterborough United fans

Tickets for Peterborough United’s FA Cup tie at National League Woking on Sunday, December 3 (2pm) go on sale this morning (November 20, 10am).

The club have received an initial allocation of 750 tickets (350 seated) and are selling them through their ‘priority points’ system.

Tickets can be purchased from www.theposhtickets.com, via the Ticketmaster hotline 0844 847 1934 and at the ABAX Stadium Box Office.

Tickets are priced: Adults £15, Seniors 60+ £10, Students U19 £10, U16s £5. They are limited to one per person.

The order for purchase is:

10am on Monday 20th November

280 points or more

9am on Tuesday 21st November

260 points or more

9am on Wednesday 22nd November

240 points or more

9am on Thursday 23rd November

100 points or more

9am on Friday 24th November

General sale

Posh have also slashed ticket prices for the Checkatrade Trophy tie against Southend at the ABAX Stadium on Wednesday, December 6.

It’s just £5 for adults, senior ctitzens and under 18s, Under 17s will be admitted for just a quid.

Tickets are on sale now.