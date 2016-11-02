FA CUP TIE: Roll up, roll up, Posh have slashed admission prices!

Peterborough United fans are reminded that admission for Saturday’s (November 5) FA Cup tie with Chesham United at the ABAX Stadium is on offer at bargain prices.

It’s just £12 per adult ticket in all areas of the ground, or £8 for senior citizens (over 60s) and 18-21 year-olds, and £3 for under 18s.

Those prices rise to £15, £10 and £5 on the day of the game.

It’s £25 in the Caroline Executive Suite and £15 for those who qualify for concessions.

The Motorpoint Stand will be closed for this fixture.

Posh had sold over 2,000 tickets at lunchtime today (November 2). Chesham had sold 350.

Tickets are on sale from www.theposhtickets.com, via the Ticketmaster hotline 0844 847 1934 and in person at the ABAX Stadium Box Office.

In their Football League era Posh have been drawn against non-league opposition 41 times and lost on just six occasions, most recently against Kidderminster in January, 2014.

Current Posh manager Grant McCann and current player Michael Bostwick appeared in that match.