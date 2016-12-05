FA CUP: Look out for ball number 52!

Peterborough United are ball number 52 in tonight’s (December 5) third round FA Cup draw. (BBC Two from 7pm).
Posh still have to beat League Two strugglers Notts County in a second round replay at the ABAX Stadium on Tuesday, December 13 to guarantee a place in the last 64.
The Premier League and Championship clubs are in tonight’s draw which will be conducted by Liverpool legend Steve Gerrard and former Arsenal striker Ian Wright.
The 32 third-round ties will be played across the weekend of 6-9 January 2017.
Ball numbers:
1 AFC BOURNEMOUTH
2 ARSENAL
3 ASTON VILLA
4 BARNSLEY
5 BIRMINGHAM CITY
6 BLACKBURN ROVERS
7 BRENTFORD
8 BRIGHTON
9 BRISTOL CITY
10 BURNLEY
11 BURTON ALBION
12 CARDIFF CITY
13 CHELSEA
14 CRYSTAL PALACE
15 DERBY COUNTY
16 EVERTON
17 FULHAM
18 HUDDERSFIELD TOWN
19 HULL CITY
20 IPSWICH TOWN
21 LEEDS UNITED
22 LEICESTER CITY
23 LIVERPOOL
24 MANCHESTER CITY
25 MANCHESTER UNITED
26 MIDDLESBROUGH
27 NEWCASTLE UNITED
28 NORWICH CITY
29 NOTTINGHAM FOREST
30 PRESTON NORTH END
31 QUEENS PARK RANGERS
32 READING
33 ROTHERHAM UNITED
34 SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY
35 SOUTHAMPTON
36 STOKE CITY
37 SUNDERLAND
38 SWANSEA CITY
39 TOTTENHAM
40 WATFORD
41 WEST BROMWICH ALBION
42 WEST HAM UNITED
43 WIGAN ATHLETIC
44 WOLVES
45 AFC WIMBLEDON
46 WYCOMBE WANDERERS
47 MILLWALL
48 MACCLESFIELD TOWN OR OXFORD UNITED
49 BOLTON WANDERERS
50 BLACKPOOL
51 STOURBRIDGE OR NORTHAMPTON TOWN
52 NOTTS COUNTY OR PETERBOROUGH UNITED
53 CAMBRIDGE UNITED
54 PORT VALE
55 BARROW
56 ACCRINGTON STANLEY
57 LINCOLN CITY OR OLDHAM ATHLETIC
58 LUTON TOWN
59 SUTTON UNITED
60 EASTLEIGH OR FC HALIFAX TOWN
61 SHREWSBURY TOWN OR FLEETWOOD TOWN
62 CHARLTON ATHLETIC OR MILTON KEYNES DONS
63 PLYMOUTH ARGYLE OR NEWPORT COUNTY
64 ROCHDALE