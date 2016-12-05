FA CUP: Look out for ball number 52!

Peterborough United are ball number 52 in tonight’s (December 5) third round FA Cup draw. (BBC Two from 7pm).

Posh still have to beat League Two strugglers Notts County in a second round replay at the ABAX Stadium on Tuesday, December 13 to guarantee a place in the last 64.

Posh centre back Ryan Tafazolli heads towards goal at Notts County. Photo: David Lowndes.

The Premier League and Championship clubs are in tonight’s draw which will be conducted by Liverpool legend Steve Gerrard and former Arsenal striker Ian Wright.

The 32 third-round ties will be played across the weekend of 6-9 January 2017.

Ball numbers:

1 AFC BOURNEMOUTH

Posh goalkeeper Luke McGee makes a flying save at Notts County. Photo: David Lowndes.

2 ARSENAL

3 ASTON VILLA

4 BARNSLEY

5 BIRMINGHAM CITY

6 BLACKBURN ROVERS

7 BRENTFORD

8 BRIGHTON

9 BRISTOL CITY

10 BURNLEY

11 BURTON ALBION

12 CARDIFF CITY

13 CHELSEA

14 CRYSTAL PALACE

15 DERBY COUNTY

16 EVERTON

17 FULHAM

18 HUDDERSFIELD TOWN

19 HULL CITY

20 IPSWICH TOWN

21 LEEDS UNITED

22 LEICESTER CITY

23 LIVERPOOL

24 MANCHESTER CITY

25 MANCHESTER UNITED

26 MIDDLESBROUGH

27 NEWCASTLE UNITED

28 NORWICH CITY

29 NOTTINGHAM FOREST

30 PRESTON NORTH END

31 QUEENS PARK RANGERS

32 READING

33 ROTHERHAM UNITED

34 SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY

35 SOUTHAMPTON

36 STOKE CITY

37 SUNDERLAND

38 SWANSEA CITY

39 TOTTENHAM

40 WATFORD

41 WEST BROMWICH ALBION

42 WEST HAM UNITED

43 WIGAN ATHLETIC

44 WOLVES

45 AFC WIMBLEDON

46 WYCOMBE WANDERERS

47 MILLWALL

48 MACCLESFIELD TOWN OR OXFORD UNITED

49 BOLTON WANDERERS

50 BLACKPOOL

51 STOURBRIDGE OR NORTHAMPTON TOWN

52 NOTTS COUNTY OR PETERBOROUGH UNITED

53 CAMBRIDGE UNITED

54 PORT VALE

55 BARROW

56 ACCRINGTON STANLEY

57 LINCOLN CITY OR OLDHAM ATHLETIC

58 LUTON TOWN

59 SUTTON UNITED

60 EASTLEIGH OR FC HALIFAX TOWN

61 SHREWSBURY TOWN OR FLEETWOOD TOWN

62 CHARLTON ATHLETIC OR MILTON KEYNES DONS

63 PLYMOUTH ARGYLE OR NEWPORT COUNTY

64 ROCHDALE