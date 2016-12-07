FA CUP LATEST: Notts County replay to be televised live, bargain admission prices

Peterborough United and Notts County will battle it out for a glamour FA Cup tie at Premier League leaders Chelsea in front of the live TV cameras.

The second round replay at the ABAX Stadium will be screened live by BT Sport on Tuesday December 20, a week later than the origan replay date.

The winners will travel to Stamford Bridge for a third round tie on the weekend of January 6-9.

Admission prices for the replay have been slashed and fans attending the game will be given priority for a ticket for the tie at Stamford Bridge.

Advance admission prices will be just £12 for adults, £8 for senior citizens/under 21s, £3 under 18s. Prices rise on the day of the game. Full details from www.theposhtickets.com.

Chris Brewer, Head of Media and Ticketing, said: “Chelsea is a massive incentive for both Notts County and ourselves and we would love to see as many Posh fans inside the stadium as possible to get behind the team. The prices for the replay have been heavily reduced and everyone that purchases tickets will get a chance to buy tickets for the next round in a priority system.”

Posh drew 2-2 at Notts County in the original tie last Sunday (December 4). Posh striker Lee Angol was sent off in that game and his three-match ban for violent conduct has been confirmed by the FA.

Angol, who will be fined by the club, will miss the League One games against Chesterfield (home, December 10) and Charlton (December 17) and the FA Cup replay with Notts County.

Posh boss Grant McCann said: “Lee made a mistake and he knows it. He has apologised and he will learn from it. The club has a rule regarding players who get sent off so a fine will be issued.”