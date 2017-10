Peterborough United will find out their first round FA Cup opponents later today (October 16).

Posh will be ball number 34 in the first round draw which will be broadcast live on BBC Two from 7pm.

Last season Posh beat non-league Chesham United 2-1 in the first round at the ABAX Stadium. They beat League Two Notts County after a home replay in the second round before losing 4-1 at Chelsea in the third round.