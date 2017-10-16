FA CUP DRAW: Posh are at home to non-league opposition

Peterborough United will play National League side Tranmere Rovers in the first round of the FA Cup.

Tranmere were relegated from the Football League at the end of the 2014-15 season and lost in the National League play-off final to Forest Green last season.

Britt Assombalonga celebrates a goal for Posh against Tranmere.

Tranmere are currently 15th in the National League.

Posh have been drawn against Tranmere in the FA Cup on six occasions and won every time, most recently in the first round of 2013 when a Britt Assombalonga hat-trick and two goals from Shaun Jeffers sealed a 5-0 win.

The tie will be played between Friday, November 3 and Monday, November 6. Posh will announce ticket price details soon.

Last season Posh beat non-league Chesham United 2-1 in the first round of the FA Cup at the ABAX Stadium. They beat League Two Notts County after a home replay in the second round before losing 4-1 at Chelsea in the third round.