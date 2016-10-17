FA CUP DRAW: Peterborough United to face last season’s giant-killers, possible trip to League Two club for Stamford

Peterborough United have been drawn at home to non-league Chesham United in the first round of the FA Cup.

Chesham play in the Southern Premier League, the same division as St Ives and St Neots. They are currently 12th, 94 places below Posh in the Football League pyramid, but did knock Bristol Rovers out of the FA Cup last season before bowing out 4-0 at League One Bradford City.

Barry Hayles (dark shirt) in action for Chesham last season.

The win against Rovers, who went on to win promotion from League Two, earned Chesham the ‘FA Cup Giant-killers award’ last season. There were 75 places between the teams at the time.

The best-known players in Chesham’s side are former Charlton, Leicester and Fulham striker Barry Hayles and former Oxford, Birmingham and West Brom centre-back Darren Purse. Hayles, who is a player-coach, is now 44, while Purse is 39.

Stamford AFC will be away to Hartlepool in the first round if they beat Wrexham away from home in a fourth qualifying round replay tomorrow (October 18).

First round ties will take place the weekend of November 5/6.