FA CUP DRAW: Look out for number 39!

Peterborough United are ball number 39 in the draw for the second round of the FA Cup tonight (November 7, from 7pm).

Posh moved into round two with a 2-1 home win over non-league Chesham United on Saturday (November 5). Striker Shaquile Coulthirst scored both goals.

Peterborough man Ricky Miller (left) scored for Dover at Cambridge in the FA Cup.

Other ball numbers of note are Cambridge United (13) and Northampton Town (12). Cambridge have a replay at National League side Dover to negotiate first. It was 1-1 at Cambridge on Saturday with Bretton man Ricky Miller scoring for Dover.

The draw is live on BBC Two.

Ball numbers: 1 Sheffield United, 2 Millwall, 3 Dagenham & Redbridge or FC Halifax Town, 4 Oxford United, 5 Taunton Town or Barrow, 6 Southport or Fleetwood Town, 7 Yeovil Town or Solihull Moors, 8 Woking, 9 Sutton United, 10 Macclesfield Town, 11 Port Vale, 12 Northampton Town, 13 Cambridge United or Dover Athletic, 14 Westfields or Curzon Ashton, 15 Milton Keynes Dons, 16 Gillingham or Brackley Town, 17 Alfreton Town or Newport County, 18 Wycombe Wanderers, 19 Maidstone United or Rochdale, 20 Bury or AFC Wimbledon, 21 Carlisle United, 22 Boreham Wood or Notts County, 23 Plymouth Argyle, 24 Braintree Town, 25 Hartlepool United, 26 Bolton Wanderers, 27 Accrington Stanley, 28 Oldham Athletic, 29 Eastleigh or Swindon Town, 30 Shrewsbury Town, 31 Morecambe or Coventry City, 32 Crawley Town or Bristol Rovers, 33 Whitehawk or Stourbridge, 34 Chesterfield. 35 Lincoln City, 36 Luton Town, 37 Charlton Athletic, 38

Cheltenham Town or Crewe Alexandra, 39 Peterborough United, 40 Blackpool.