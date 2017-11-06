FA CUP DRAW: Awayday in round two for Peterborough United (if they get there)

Have your say

Peterborough United will play either League One rivals Bury or National League side Woking away from home in the second round of the FA Cup, if they beat Tranmere Rovers at Prenton Park in a first round replay.

Bury and Woking clash at Gigg Lane on Tuesday, November 14, 24 hours before Posh travel to Tranmere.

Posh have played Bury once before in an FA Cup tie when goals from Lee Tomlin and Craig Mackail-Smith scored in a 2-1 second round away win in 2010. Current Bury caretaker-manager Ryan Lowe scored for the home side.

Posh were thumped 5-1 in a League One game at Gigg Lane last season.

Posh have never played Woking in an FA Cup tie. Woking are currently eighth in the National League table, six places above Tranmere who drew 1-1 at Posh on Saturday (November 4). The replay with Tranmere is likely to be screened live on television.

Tranmere have slashed admission prices for the replay. Prices are: adult £10, 18-22/65+ £5, under 18 £1.

The second ties will take place on the weekend of December 1-4.

Full draw: Woking or Bury v Tranmere or Peterborough, MK Dons v Maidstone United, Newport County v Cambridge United, Wycombe v Leatherhead or Billericay, Port Vale v Yeovil Town, Shrewsbury v Morecambe, Doncaster Rovers v Northampton or Scunthorpe, Slough Town v Rochdale, AFC Wimbledon v Charlton, Stevenage v Swindon, Mansfield Town v Guiseley or Accrington Stanley, Gateshead v Luton Town, Bradford City v Plymouth, Blackburn Rovers v Crewe, Fydle v Wigan, Gillingham v Carlisle, Notts County v Oxford, Forest Green v Exeter, Chorley or Fleetwood v Hereford, Coventry City v Borehamwood.