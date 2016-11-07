FA CUP DRAW: Awayday for Peterborough United in the second round

Peterborough United will travel to League Two side Notts County or National League side Boreham Wood in the second round of the FA Cup.

Notts County fought back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 at Boreham Wood on Saturday (November 5). They will replay on Tuesday, November 15 with the second round scheduled for December 2-5.

Robbie Cooke scored the only goal when Posh last played Notts County in the FA Cup in 1981.

Posh have played Notts County twice in the FA Cup, both times away from home. Most famously a single Robbie Cooke goal was enough to give Fourth Division Posh a 1-0 win at Meadow Lane in a fourth round tie in January 1981.

Notts were heading for the old Division Two title that season under the management of Jimmy Sirrell. Posh went on to lose at home to Manchester City in the fifth round.

It was 3-0 to Posh at Notts County in a first round tie in November 1962 when goals from George Hudson (2) and Peter McNamee won the day in front of 20,473.

Posh have never played Boreham Wood in an FA Cup tie. Posh won 1-0 at Boreham in a friendly last summer.

Posh moved into round two with a 2-1 home win over non-league Chesham United on Saturday (November 5). Striker Shaquile Coulthirst scored both goals.

Full draw: Westfields or Curzon Ashton v Bury or AFC Wimbledon, Chesterfield v Wycombe Wanderers, Millwall v Braintree Town, Macclesfield Town v Oxford United, Bolton Wanderers v Sheffield United, Blackpool v Gillingham or Brackley Town, Whitehawk or Stourbridge v Northampton, Boreham Wood or Notts County v Peterborough United, Cambridge United or Dover Athletic v Morecambe or Coventry City, Crawley Town or Bristol Rovers v Taunton/Barrow, Woking v Accrington Stanley, Port Vale v Hartlepool, Luton v Yeovil/Solihull Moors, Sutton United v Cheltenham/Crewe, Eastleigh/Swindon v Dagenham & Redbridge/Halifax,

Lincoln v OIdham, Shrewsbury v Southport/Fleetwood, Charlton v MK Dons, Plymouth v Newport County/Alfreton Town, Carlisle v Maidstone/Rochdale.

Posh have been drawn away to Oxford City in the second round of the FA Youth Cup. A date for the tie has yet to be fixed.

Posh beat Port Vale 2-0 in the first round at the ABAX Stadium.