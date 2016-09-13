DISCIPLINARY: Posh are among the League One bad boys again

Peterborough United are again one of the front runners in the League One ‘bad boy league.’

Posh were bottom of the League One Fairplay League last season after collecting 105 yellow cards and seven red cards.

Jerome Binnom-Williams could be called up to play for Posh against Sheffield United. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

This season Posh have picked up 12 cautions and seen two players sent off, Jack Baldwin and Andrew Hughes.

Posh are joint third with local rivals Northampton in the current bad boys table. Charlton currently top the Fair Play League having collected just three cautions all season.

Hughes was dismissed in the last minute of Saturday’s (September 13) 2-2 home draw with Port Vale and will be suspended from this Saturday’s (September 20) League One trip to Sheffield United.

Jerome Binnom-Williams will be favourite to replace Hughes. Binnom-Williams is expected to play in today’s (September 13) Central League game between Posh and Southend.

League One bad boys table

(3 points for a red card, 1 point for a yellow card).

1 Swindon 24pts

2 Shrewsbury 20pts

3 Northampton 18pts

3 POSH 18pts

5 Oldham 17pts

5 Rochdale 17pts