DERBY DETAILS: Last batch of Northampton tickets to go on sale

Peterborough United have received an extra allocation of tickets for the League One local derby at Northampton Town on Saturday, November 19.

Posh sold their original allocation of 944 out inside 24 hours. They now have an additional batch of 513 tickets which will go on sale, initially to season ticket holders, tomorrow (November 3, from 9am).

One per season ticket holder will be sold at www.theposhtickets.com, via the Ticketmaster hotline 0844 847 1934 or in person from the ABAX Stadium Box Office on London Road.

The final batch of tickets are for the Mick George Family Stand at the Sixfields Stadium and no more tickets for Posh fans will be available.

If any tickets remain, tickets will go on sale to foreverposh/Junior Posh members (one per member) at 9am on Monday, November 7, Posh We Are members (one per member) will then get a chance from 9am on Tuesday November 8, followed by general sale (two per person) from 9am on Wednesday November 9.

Tickets are priced at £22 for adults, £18 for over 65s and under 21s, £10 for under 18s with juniors under 7 admitted free of charge.