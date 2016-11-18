DERBY DAY PREVIEW: Peterborough United have a winning record at Northampton

Peterborough United have won nine and lost seven of their 25 Football League games at Northampton Town.

Here Alan Swann recalls six of the best Posh victories...

Simon Davies after scoring his wonder goal at Sixfields in 1999.

February 25, 1961

Northampton 0

Posh 3

Division Four

Kevin Russell once scored a key goal for Posh at Northampton.

The Posh team on the way to the Division Four title in their first season in the Football League romped to a 3-0 win at the County Ground. Terry Bly, Peter McNamee and Ray Smith scored the goals in front of a crowd of 19,516. Northampton were promoted alongside Posh after finishing third.

Posh: Walls, Anderson, Walker, Rayner, Rigby, Ripley, Hails, Emery, Bly, Smith, McNamee.

April 13, 1974

Northampton 0

Gary Worrall was on target for Posh at Northampton in 1984.

Posh 1

Division Four

This was a crunch game between title-chasing Posh and promotion hopefuls Northampton and Noel Cantwell’s men won it thanks to a goal eight minutes from time from Bert Murray. Deliciously Posh went on to win the title and Cobblers missed out on promotion.

Posh: Steele, Lee, Lewis, Jones, Turner, Carmichael, Murray, Hill, Robson, Hall, Cozens. Sub used: Gregory.

December 26, 1984

Northampton 0

Posh 3

Division Four

Posh didn’t enjoy many good days under the management of John Wile, but they had a merry Christmas in 1984 thanks to second-half goals from Greig Shepherd, Errington Kelly and Gary Worrall. Cobblers had to apply for re-election to the Football League at the end of this season.

Posh: Turner, Holmes, Pike, Firm, Slack, Beech, Klug, Cassidy, Kelly, Shepherd, Worrall.

September 22, 1990

Northampton 1

Posh 2

Division Four

Posh started this campaign really strongly and goals from on-loan striker Kevin Russell and Paul Culpin made it eight games unbeaten. Results tailed off after this one, but that led to the arrival as manager in January of one Chris Turner and immediate back-to-back promotions.

Posh: Dearden, Luke, Butterworth, Crosby, McElhinney, Halsall, Hine, Sterling, Bremner, Culpin, Russell. Subs used: Osborne, Riley.

August 14, 1999

Northampton 0

Posh 1

Division Three

Simon Davies struck one of the most famous Posh goals of all-time, a swerving screamer into the top of the Cobblers’ net from 25 yards, midway through the second-half to give Barry Fry’s side the win. Davies, and fellow teenage superstar Mathew Etherington, were sold with the club in crisis in January, but Fry still managed to steer his side to promotion.

Posh: Tyler, Hooper, Drury, Edwards, Chapple, Castle, Shields, Davies, Etherington, Broughton, Farrell. Sub used: Martin.

December 31, 2005

Northampton 0

Posh 1

Division Two

Posh were labouring under Mark Wright’s management when an unlikely goal hero gave the club a big boost going into a new year. Central defender Chris Plummer grabbed the only goal of the game in the 10th minute to the delight of 1,200 Posh fans in a crowd of just over 7,000.

Posh: Tyler, Newton, Holden, Arber, Plummer, St Ledger, Carden, Gain, Semple, Quinn, Crow. Subs used: Day, Benjamin.