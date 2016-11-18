DERBY DAY LATEST: Peterborough United prepare to tackle ‘wounded animal’

Peterborough United manager Grant McCann has warned his players they face their toughest assignment of the season at Northampton Town tomorrow (November 19).

McCann has described Cobblers as a ‘wounded animal’ after their 3-0 duffing at the ABAX Stadium last month. He believes Posh will need to improve on their impressive 1-0 win over high-flying Bolton last weekend (November 13) to get a result at Sixfields.

Posh skipper Chris Forrester (right) is one caution away from a suspension. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

McCann said: “Northampton will be a wounded animal after the last game. Their manager has already alluded to that.

“This will definitely be our toughest game of the season. Northampton’s players will know what to expect from us and from this particular derby fixture.

“They are a decent side. They have some good players and they have picked up some good results, but then we are the same.

“We will need to play with the same level of controlled aggression as we did against Bolton, but then find something extra, because this will be a harder game.

Brad Inman is in contention for a Posh squad place at Northampton. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

“It’s a big game, but my players have a big game mentality. You can see it in training as well as the matches.”

“We are confident though. We are in good form, we have almost a full squad to select from and we want to keep our excellent run going.

“But no-one is getting ideas above their station either. We haven’t ‘cracked’ anything yet.”

Posh are expected to name the starting XI that beat Bolton 1-0 last weekend. Midfielder Brad Inman could make the bench after playing his first 70 minutes for the club in a reserve team game this week. Inman is recovering from a broken ankle.

Northampton manager Rob Page.

“Brad played 10 minutes more than we expected which was good,” McCann added. “He was still a bit tentative which was to be expected, but he took a whack on his ankle and shrugged it off which was encouraging. We won’t rush Brad back, but he’s in contention for a squad place,

“We’ve pretty much got everyone back apart from Jermaine Anderson, but to be honest unless you’re Lionel Messi you will struggle to get into our team at the moment!”

Cobblers boss Rob Page syas his side are ready for revenge after their October mauling at the ABAX. He said: “This is our opportunity to right the wrongs of the away game. We felt for our supporters who travelled to their place and we are looking to put things right tomorrow.

“We expect a great atmosphere at Sixfields because Peterborough are coming to our patch and we want to make it as difficult as possible for them.”

Posh will be backed by almost 1500 fans at Sixfield, selling their entire allocation quickly for the first Northampton away derby since 2008, and the club will beam back the match live to the Posh Venue at the ABAX Stadium.

Tickets are still available priced £5 (up to £8 on matchday) from www.theposhtickets.com and the ABAX Box Office and the live Manchester United/Arsenal Premier League game will also be shown as part of the deal

McCann added: “It’s a good idea by the club to beam the game back to the ABAX. Our away following is always impressive whether it’s a game at Northampton or at Barnet in the Checkatrade Trophy.”

Posh have three players - Leo Da Silva Lopes, Chris Forrester and Jack Baldwin - one caution away from suspension. A yellow card tomorrow would rule them out of Tuesday’s (November 22) home match with League One leaders Scunthorpe.