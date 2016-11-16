DERBY DAY LATEST: Hungry Posh were ready to rumble on Monday

The Peterborough United squad were ready for Northampton on Monday.

An excellent victory over Bolton last Sunday (November 13) left the players hungry for another big game and another chance to prove their promotion credentials.

Jack Baldwin has formed a strong centre=back partnership with Ryan Tafazolli. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

But waiting six days will merely whet the appetite further with a quick League One ‘double’ over their greatest rivals the order of the day this saturday (November 19).

“As soon as we finished the Bolton match we were hungry to play the next game,” insisted in-form central defender Ryan Tafazolli.

“That’s how confident we are at the moment. It’s another tough game for us, but if we can beat one of the best sides in the division who were in great form like Bolton, we think we can beat anyone.

“It’s likely to be a similar game against Northampton. It will be hard and physical. We will have to win the individual battles first and then impose ourselves on the match, like we did against Bolton.

Posh star Michael Bostwick tackles Cobblers striker Marc Richards.

“It’s a big game and everyone loves playing in them. Northampton will be out for revenge after what happened at our place so we will have to be ready from kick-off and start the game well.

“If they get physical we will stand up to them. They can’t be any more physical than Bolton.”

Tafazolli was outstanding in the Bolton game, but he buys into the squad philosophy of sharing the credit.

Clean sheets are the former Mansfield defender’s pride and joy, but he can’t achieve them on his own.

“I was happy with the way I played last weekend,” Tafazolli added. “But it’s not about me, it’s about the team.

“We defended well as a unit and we were again helped by Michael Bostwick’s shift just in front of us. He makes everyone’s life a bit easier.

“We knew at kick off if we kept a clean sheet we would win the game and that could well be the case again on Saturday.

“Back-to-back League One wins for the first time have given us some momentum and it’s important we keep it going.”

The game at Sixfields is a sell-out for Posh fans, but those without tickets can still watch the game on a big screen at the Posh Venue, at the ABAX Stadium.

It’s just £5 a ticket if purchased in advance or £8 on the day of the game.

The Venue opens at noon for live coverage of Manchester United v Arsenal. Posh kick off at 3pm at Sixfields.

Tickets are on sale from www.theposhtickets.com, via the Ticketmaster hotline 0844 8471934 or at the ABAX Stadium ticket office.