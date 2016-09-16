DECADE OF DARRAGH: The club’s best-ever signing who went on to deliver the most success

Tributes came pouring in to recognise Darragh MacAnthony’s 10 years at Peterborough United.

Peterborough United’s chief executive officer Bob Symns: “Many years ago a relatively young Irishman from Dublin rocked up at London Road with an entourage of black BMWs and introduced a post-millennium roller coaster of football at Posh that would cause creativity, Championship football and a touch of chaos.

Bob Symns with Darragh MacAnthony.

“When looking for words to briefly describe DMac’s impact on the football club in his 10-year tenure, I found myself looking for an old Latin proverb that I had cobbled together some years ago when we were looking to change the club logo.

‘Erit Fortis et Fuge’ were the words, but we were never going to mess with ‘Upon this Rock’.

“The loose English translation is ‘be brave and fly.’

“I think we were, I think we are still at it and I certainly know he wouldn’t have it any other way!”

Peterborough MP Stewart Jackson congratulates Darragh MacAnthony on his 10 years at Posh.

Peterborough Independent Supporters Association chairman Adi Mowles: “As an independent organisation we have had disagreements with Darragh, but over the years we have also had a healthy and mutually productive relationship.

“Long may it continue and let us hope he wins a 27 week euro millions rollover.

“Happy anniversary Darragh.”

Peterborough MP Stewart Jackson: “We owe Darragh a huge debt not least for delivering within two years on his promise of back-to-back promotions between 2007/9. I congratulate him and wish him well”

Posh director of football Barry Fry: “Darragh is my, and the club’s, knight in shining armour. He saved me from an early grave by taking the club on, making it financially stable and by delivering unprecedented success.

“He’s put the football club firmly on the map and we are very lucky to have him.

“His enthusiasm, passion and knowledge of all levels of football impressed me on the first day I met him and he still impresses me in the same way now.

“He is without doubt Peterborough United’s best-ever signing. He’s taken us to three promotions and a win in a final at Wembley. The club and the city owe him a lot.”

Leader of Peterborough City Council John Holdich: “Under Darragh’s ownership the club has enjoyed the most successful period in its history with the most promotions and a record number of goals.

”I wish Darragh MacAnthony and the team every success this season to mark his 10th anniversary.”