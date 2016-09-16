DECADE OF DARRAGH: A £1 purchase led to some great (and some not so great) moments

Major milestones for Peterborough United in Darragh MacAnthony’s 10 years as owner/chairman.

September 18, 2006

Buys Posh for a nominal £1.

September 18, 2006

Posh lose 2-1 at home to Everton in a League Cup tie at London Road in Darragh’s first match as owner.

January 20, 2007

Appoints untried, untested manager in Darren Ferguson.

April 19, 2008

A 1-0 win at Hereford United clinches promotion from League Two.

April 25, 2009

A 1-0 win at Colchester seals back-to-back promotions as Posh reach the second tier of the Football League for the first time since 1994.

November, 9, 2009

Darren Ferguson is sacked as Posh boss after a 3-1 defeat at Newcastle two days earlier had left Posh bottom of the Championship.

November 16, 2009

Mark Cooper leaves Kettering to become Posh manager.

January 30, 2010

Mark Cooper is sacked after 13 games as Posh manager.

March 20, 2010

Jim Gannon rejects the chance to become Posh manager after a fairly successful stint as caretaker-boss.

April 5, 2010

2-2 draw at Barnsley confirms relegation from the Championship after just one season.

April 7, 2010

Gary Johnson is appointed Posh boss, an appointment that ‘shook the football world’ according to Barry Fry.

January 10, 2011

Gary Johnson is sacked after nine months as Posh boss with Posh seventh in League One.

January 11, 2011

Darren Ferguson is re-appointed as Posh manager.

May 29, 2011

Posh beat Huddersfield 3-0 in League One play-off final at Old Trafford to make an immediate return to the Championship.

February 23, 2012

Posh complete first £1m signing when striker Tyrone Barnett arrives from Crawley for £1.1m.

April 17, 2012

Posh secure survival in the Championship.

May 4, 2013

Posh are relegated from the Championship with a record number of points (54) after conceding a last-minute goal at Crystal Palace.

July 22, 2013

Posh sell Dwight Gayle to Crystal Palace for a club record £6m, just seven months after signing him for £500k.

March 30, 2014

Posh win the Johnstone’s Paint Trophy, beating Chesterfield 3-1 at Wembley.

May 13, 2014

After finishing sixth in League One, Posh lose (3-2 on agg) to Leyton Orient in play-off semi-final.

February 21, 2015

Posh lose 3-0 at MK Dons and it costs Darren Ferguson his job.

June 1, 2015

Following a successful spell as caretaker-boss, Dave Robertson is appointed manager.

September 5, 2015

Robertson is sacked after six Football League games.

September 21, 2015

Graham Westley is appointed Posh manager. It’s not a popular appointment with the fans.

April 23, 2016

Westley is sacked. It’s a popular decision with the fans.

May 16, 2016

Grant McCann is appointed Posh manager.

September 18, 2016

MacAnthony celebrates 10 years as Posh chairman/owner. Posh were 10th in League Two when he arrived. They are currently sixth in League One.