DEADLINE DAY LATEST: Posh turn down bids by Championship clubs

Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony has revealed that bids have come in for some of his players today . . . but all have been turned down.

The revelations were made on the BBC website with just a few hours remaining until the transfer deadline.

He said: “We have had two verbal bids for a young player today (believed to be Jermaine Anderson) and both have been dismissed as he’s just back from injury and is part of our plans squad-wise and he is worth a lot more to us here than what was bid by the two Championship clubs.

“And we have had a couple of low-ball offers on other players. As of right now our squad will wake up tomorrow the same as how they woke up today - complete!”

MacAnthony was expected to give news on star midfielder Marcus Maddison’s whereabouts at 4pm but has just tweeted that will now come later.