COMPETITION: Win tickets to watch the Posh v MK Dons game

The Peterborough Telegraph has once again teamed up with Checkatrade, official title sponsor of the Checkatrade Trophy, to offer five lucky fans four tickets each for the Peterborough United v MK Dons game on Tuesday October 4.

Posh will be hoping to repeat the victory they achieved over MK Dons in a League One fixture last month and get their Checkatrade Trophy campaign up and running after a 6-1 setback at London Road against Norwich City in their first group game.

For your chance to win, all you need to do is answer the following question:

Who is the manager of MK Dons?

a) Pete Winkelman

b) Karl Robinson

c) Roberto Di Matteo

Email your answers to checkatrade@hatchpr.co.uk before 5pm on Thursday September 22 with your full name, address and contact telephone number with the subject line Peterborough v MK Dons Competition. Five winners who answer correctly will be picked out at random.

Over 1.2 million consumers visit the Checkatrade.com website every month looking for recommended tradespeople local to them. If you need a tradesperson, search by your location on www.checkatrade.com . We have over 2.5 million reviews ensuring you get the right person for your job.

Terms & Conditions

The prize consists of four tickets to the game against MK Dons on Tuesday October 4 2016 for five winners

The package does not include travel to or from the ground or any hospitality at the ground

Entrants are reminded that tickets are issued subject to Peterborough United regulations and the Conditions of Entry relevant to those tickets

Fans are reminded that these tickets are in the Peterborough United end and seats are amongst home supporters. Any away supporters found in home areas may be ejected from the Ground either for the purposes of their own safety or for any other reason

The competition is open to all UK residents with the exception of employees of Checkatrade, Peterborough United FC, or Hatch Communications, their immediate families, agents or anyone else associated with the administration

No cash alternative will be offered

The competition closes at 5pm on Thursday September 22, 2016.

In the event of unforeseen circumstances, the promoter reserves the right to offer an alternative prize of equal or greater value

The promoter’s decision is final and no correspondence will be entered into

All entrants must be willing to participate in publicity should they be a winner

We reserve the right at any time to cancel, modify or supersede the competition if, in our sole discretion, the competition is not capable of being conducted as specified in the competition rules