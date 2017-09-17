COMPETITION: Win tickets to see Peterborough United take on Cobblers

The Peterborough Telegraph has teamed up with Checkatrade, official title sponsor of the Checkatrade Trophy, to offer 10 lucky fans the chance to win four tickets apiece to Peterborough United v Northampton at the ABAX Stadium on Tuesday October 3.

Posh will be be hoping to seal a place in the knockout stages of the competition by following up a 2-0 home win over Southampton Under 21s last month.

For the chance to win a four-ticket bundle simply send the answer to the following question by e-mail to alan.swann@jpress.co.uk. Deadline for entries is 5pm, Thursday, September 21.

Who has recently been appointed as the new manager of Northampton?

